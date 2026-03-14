Reminders of Him is a romantic drama based on the best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover. The previous two Colleen Hoover films performed well at the box office, and people will be drawn to theaters based on their success. The movie has already caught attention with its strong Thursday previews and is gearing up for a strong debut. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes: critics gave it 60% on the Tomatometer, while the audience gave it a stronger rating of 89% on Popcornmeter. Although romance movies do not always perform well, Colleen Hoover adaptations are proving the notion wrong every time they hit the screens.

Reminders of Him’s Thursday previews collection in North America

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s latest report on the social media platform X, Reminders of Him overperformed only in the Thursday previews. According to the report, the film collected a strong $1.9 million from the Thursday previews at the box office in North America. It is almost $1 million more than Regretting You’s $1 million preview collection. This marks a solid start for the romance drama.

Opening weekend projection

The opening-weekend projection shows the film debuting at #2 in the domestic box office rankings. The top spot is reserved for Hoppers. The Colleen Hoover adaptation is tracking to earn between $17 million and $22 million on its opening weekend. It would be the second-biggest debut among Colleen Hoover adaptations, surpassing the $13.6 million opening weekend gross of Regretting You.

What is the film about?

The film follows Kenna Rowan, who is released from prison after serving seven years for a car crash that claimed the life of her boyfriend, Scotty Landry. Determined to rebuild her life, she forms a bond with Ledger Ward, a former NFL player who now runs a local bar. However, Kenna struggles to reconnect with her daughter, Diem, as the child’s grandparents, Grace and Patrick, continue to hold her responsible for their son’s death and keep her at a distance. Reminders of Him was released in the theaters on March 13.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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