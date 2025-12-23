Regretting You brings Colleen Hoover’s popular novel back into focus as its big-screen version prepares for a new phase after a strong theatrical run. Hoover continues to see her stories move beyond the page, following It Ends With Us, with Reminders of Him and Verity already set for 2026. This latest adaptation stars Allison Williams, Mason Thames, and McKenna Grace and adds another chapter to Hoover’s growing presence in film.

Regretting You OTT Update:

After its theatrical run, Paramount confirmed that Regretting You will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Tuesday, December 23, landing right in the holiday window, as per Comingsoon.net. The move follows an unexpected box office performance that turned heads across the industry. Released in theaters on October 24, the film earned $90 million worldwide against a $30 million budget.

Regretting You: Star-Studded Cast & Storyline

Alongside Allison Williams, Mason Thames, and McKenna Grace, the cast includes Dave Franco, Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald, Clancy Brown, Sam Morelos, and Ethan Costanilla. Williams and Grace portray a mother and daughter dealing with the fallout of a shocking car crash that strains their already difficult relationship. As the story unfolds, Grace’s character, Clara, forms a bond with Miller Adams, played by Thames, and the two begin a coming-of-age romance despite her mother’s resistance.

Regretting You: Direction & Screenplay

Josh Boone directed Regretting You, adding it to his list of romance-driven projects that include The Fault in Our Stars and Stuck in Love. His career also spans other genres, with New Mutants and his role as executive producer on The Stand. The screenplay was written by Susan McMartin, shaping Hoover’s emotional narrative for the screen.

Regretting You: Critical Reception vs Audience Approval

The critical response to Regretting You remained harsh, with the film earning a 27% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews labeled it uninspired and overly long. However, audience reaction told a different story, as viewers awarded the film an 85% score. Many pointed to the chemistry between Grace and Thames as a standout element, fueling off-screen dating rumors.

