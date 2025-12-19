Sony Pictures Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios have released the first trailer for The Sheep Detectives, a clever and original mystery that blends wit, heart, and an unexpected group of crime solvers. The hilarious whodunnit, starring Hugh Jackman and Bryan Cranston, will hit the theaters on May 8, 2026.

It will require some special detectives to solve the murder of a shepherd when blood stains the green pastures of an idyllic farm. With the police failing to deal with the complex case, a flock of sheep takes charge, aided by their knowledge of detective stories.

The Sheep Detectives – Plot

In this witty, new breed of mystery, a shepherd named George Hardy(Hugh Jackman) loves to read detective novels to his beloved sheep every night, assuming they can’t possibly understand what he is saying. But the sheep actually listen to his stories attentively and enjoy the thrill of finding the murderer at the end of the book.

However, their favorite routine is disrupted when George is found murdered in his trailer. The sheep soon realize that the police are too incompetent to solve the mystery, and they must become detectives themselves to solve the murder of their beloved storyteller. As they follow the clues and investigate the human suspects, they step out on a new adventure, leaving the farm for the first time. Will they be able to prove their capability as detectives after listening to George’s stories for so long?

The Sheep Detectives – Cast & Crew

Directed by Kyle Balda and written by Craig Mazin, the film features an acclaimed ensemble led by Jackman and Cranston. Other star performers in the cast include Emma Thompson, Patrick Stewart, Regina Hall, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The Sheep Detectives promises a fresh take on the classic whodunnit genre, delivering humor, suspense, green pastures, and charm in equal measure. This could be a fun family outing for mystery lovers next summer. The Sheep Detectives will premiere in theaters in the US and other countries on May 8, 2026.

Check out the movie’s trailer:

