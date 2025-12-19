As Paul Rudd and Jack Black gear up to take audiences on an adventure of a lifetime, Sony Pictures has unveiled yet another thrilling trailer for their upcoming action-adventure comedy, Anaconda.

Final Trailer Of Anaconda Follows Paul Rudd & Jack Black’s Wild Dream

The trailer follows the characters of Paul Rudd and Jack Black as they chase their dream of making a film about Anaconda, heading deep into the Amazon, and unfolding a rollercoaster of adventure and unexpected twists.

The final trailer promises the viewers a thrilling and fun-driven ride when the movie hits the theaters this Christmas. The engaging elements in the trailer really set the tone for a story that appears to be well-crafted. The excitement among the fans is high for the movie, and till now, everything really seems to fall into place before its theatrical arrival this holiday season.

More About The Film

Directed by Tom Gormican, the film stars Jack Black as Doug and Paul Rudd as Griff, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello. Produced by Brad Fuller, Andrew Form, Kevin Etten, and Tom Gormican. Anaconda promises to deliver the holiday’s most significant and snackiest dose of comedy and creature-fuelled chaos.

Check Out The Final Trailer Of Anaconda Below:

Sony Pictures Entertainment releases Anaconda on Christmas, December 25, 2025.

