Sony’s Anaconda faced a rough 5th weekend at the US box office as the ravaging winter storm kept audiences away from theaters across large parts of the country. The comedic reboot, now officially a financial success, has lost 617 theaters and is currently playing in 1,807 theaters nationwide.

Despite these setbacks, the movie still managed to gross over $1 million during the 3-day weekend.

Anaconda Box Office Performance

Made on a $45 million production budget, the Jack Black and Paul Rudd starrer has earned $128.1 million worldwide to date, according to Box Office Mojo. Of that total, $62.1 million has come from the US, while $66 million has been generated from overseas markets.

Anaconda Box Office Summary

North America- $62.1 million

International – $66 million

Total – $128.1 million

Friday contributed $400,000 to the weekend total, followed by a stronger $610,000 on Saturday before easing to $290,000 on Sunday. The combined 5th weekend haul reached $1.3 million, reflecting a steep 60.9% decline from the previous weekend’s $3.3 million. The figure also pushes the film out of the US top 10 performers for the frame.

The movie has already crossed its break-even point of $112.5 million and is expected to wrap up its domestic run around $65 million.

Anaconda Plot & Cast

Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello lead the cast. In the film, the characters attempt to film their own Anaconda movie, which goes disastrously wrong, turning the familiar jungle threat into a comedy-driven disaster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

