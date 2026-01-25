The Disney animation Zootopia 2 is showing phenomenal hold at the box office in North America. The film has collected one of the biggest ninth Fridays in North America despite losing another considerable sum of theaters. It will also surpass a major milestone at the domestic box office, and with that, it will also beat Frozen’s lifetime collection. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Zootopia sequel has been nominated for the Oscar in the Best Animated Feature category. For the unversed, its predecessor was also nominated in the same category, and it won the Academy Award as well. It seems history might repeat itself once again. The Disney sequel is stunning everyone with its mammoth box-office run, domestically and internationally.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection on the 9th Friday in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Zootopia 2 has collected $1.4 million on its 9th Friday at the box office in North America. It has recorded the 2nd-largest 9th Friday ever for Thanksgiving animations, despite losing 170 theaters in North America. The film declined by 23.2% from last Friday. The Oscar-nominated Disney sequel has reached $397.1 million at the North American box office.

Set to beat Frozen’s domestic haul this weekend!

Frozen is one of the biggest Disney blockbusters ever. It grossed $401 million domestically and became the 12th-highest-grossing animated film. However, Frozen will lose that title this weekend. Zootopia’s sequel is beating Frozen’s domestic haul to become the all-time 12th-highest-grossing animated film in North America.

More about its box office performance

The Disney sequel has an extraordinary hold at the box office in North America. It is tracking to earn between $5.5 million and $6.5 million on its 9th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It has grossed $1.7 billion worldwide and is the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $397.1 million

International – $1.3 billion

Worldwide – $1.7 billion

