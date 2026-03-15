Colleen Hoover’s romantic drama Reminders of Him topped the domestic box office on Friday (Mar 13) with an impressive $8 million from 3,402 North American theaters, followed by Hoppers, which earned $7.1 million on the same day. Despite the arrival of Pixar’s animated sci-fi comedy and having already spent a month in theaters, Sony’s sports comedy GOAT continues to deliver steady numbers in the region. Benefiting from positive word-of-mouth among moviegoers, the film collected a solid $1.2 million on its fifth Friday at the domestic box office, marking just a 17.6% drop from the previous Friday.

At its current pace, GOAT is projected to add around $4.5-$5.5 million over the three-day weekend. The film’s domestic total now stands at $87.1 million, and with an additional $62.5 million from overseas markets, its worldwide gross has now reached $149.6 million. According to Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart, this makes it the sixth-highest-grossing release of 2026 so far. It remains to be seen whether the film can eventually cross the $200 million milestone globally during its ongoing run.

GOAT – Box Office Summary

North America: $87.1 million

International: $62.5 million

Worldwide: $149.6 million

GOAT – Budget & Break-Even Point (Estimated)

Sony’s sports comedy GOAT was produced on an estimated budget of roughly $80 million. Using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule to estimate theatrical break-even, the film would need to earn around $200 million worldwide to reach that key box-office milestone.

With a current global total of $149.6 million, the film is still about $50.4 million short of reaching its break-even mark. However, if it maintains steady weekday holds and delivers solid weekend numbers over the next few weeks, GOAT could still have a realistic shot at crossing its estimated theatrical break-even point. The film’s final box office verdict should become clearer as its run progresses in the coming weeks.

What’s GOAT All About?

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The story centers on Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a young goat who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. But in a sport ruled by bigger, faster, and more ferocious animals, Will faces a big challenge. The film follows his underdog journey as he fights to prove that heart and determination can matter just as much as size and strength.

GOAT – Official Trailer

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