Wuthering Heights Box Office: Romantic Drama Holds Ground Weeks After Release

It’s been nearly a month since Emerald Fennell’s big-screen adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 classic novel Wuthering Heights arrived in theaters. While the domestic box office is currently being led by newer releases such as Pixar’s animated sci-fi comedy Hoppers and the slasher sequel Scream 7, the steamy romantic drama continues to maintain a steady presence. After opening to $32.8 million across 3,682 screens in North America, the film went on to collect $14 million, $6.7 million, and $3.7 million over the Feb 20-22, Feb 27-Mar 1, and Mar 6-8 weekends, respectively, taking its domestic total to $80.3 million.

Wuthering Heights Box Office: Worldwide Total & Global Rank In 2026

Overseas, the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer has performed even more strongly, grossing $139.9 million so far, about 74% higher than its North American earnings. This brings the film’s worldwide total to $220.2 million. Whether it can cross the $250 million global milestone remains to be seen. For now, Wuthering Heights ranks as the second-highest-grossing release of 2026 so far, trailing only behind the Chinese sports comedy Pegasus 3, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

As it continues its theatrical run, the film has already surpassed the worldwide total of Christopher McQuarrie’s Jack Reacher (2012), which grossed $218.3 million worldwide according to Box Office Mojo. It has now almost equaled another Tom Cruise-led action thriller: Michael Mann’s Collateral (2004). Here’s how Wuthering Heights stacks up against it at the global box office.

Wuthering Heights vs. Collateral – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global and domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Wuthering Heights – Box Office Summary

North America: $80.3 million

International: $139.9 million

Worldwide: $220.2 million

Collateral – Box Office Summary

North America: $101 million

International: $119.2 million

Worldwide: $220.2 million

Wuthering Heights: What The Numbers Indicate?

Based on the figures above, Wuthering Heights is currently tied with the global box office total of the Tom Cruise-led action thriller Collateral. Given its ongoing theatrical run, it appears to be only a matter of time before the Emerald Fennell-directed romance surpasses the 2004 film’s worldwide earnings.

However, the comparison takes a different turn in the domestic market. In North America, Collateral holds an advantage with $101 million, nearly $21 million more than Wuthering Heights’ current $80.3 million tally. The newer film’s strength has come mainly from international markets, where it has significantly outperformed the Michael Mann thriller, earning roughly $20 million more overseas so far.

What’s Wuthering Heights All About?

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights – Official Trailer

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