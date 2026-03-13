Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights is engulfing the viewers with its steamy romance drama. The film is even set to outgross Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s R-rated rom-com, Anyone But You, while chasing another key milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie had one of the biggest opening weekends worldwide among 2026 releases so far. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s sizzling chemistry is attracting the audience. The romantic period drama genre usually performs modestly, and crossing the break-even target is considered very strong commercially.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

The people are losing interest in this R-rated literary romance drama. It collected $365k on Wednesday, down almost 47% from last Wednesday. In 27 days, Wuthering Heights has crossed the $79.9 million mark at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo‘s latest data. Robbie needed a win after the big flop last year, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

On track to cross the $250 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Wuthering Heights relies more on international box office than on domestic. It has raked in $134.9 million at the international box office, bringing the worldwide total to $214.8 million. Margot Robbie’s R-rated romance is on track to cross the $250 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $79.9 million

International – $134.9 million

Worldwide – $214.8 million

Set to outgross Sydney Sweeney’s Anyone But You

Anyone But You is an R-rated rom-com featuring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, released in 2023. It became a huge hit and earned lucrative returns, as the film was made on an estimated budget of $25 million. Anyone But You grossed $220.3 million worldwide, earning 781.2% more than its production cost.

Wuthering Heights is less than $10 million away from surpassing the worldwide total of Anyone But You. Anyone But You ruled the box office rankings for weeks, and beating that financially will boost its sales further. Beating Anyone But You would confirm that Wuthering Heights is one of the biggest theatrical romance successes of the decade, especially for a period drama. It was released on February 13.

