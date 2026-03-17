Reminders of Him by Vanessa Caswill had a strong opening this weekend despite the mixed reviews. It records the second-largest debut among Colleen Hoover adaptations. In its opening weekend alone, the romance drama has not only recovered its production budget but earned more than that. It will soon achieve the break-even target at the box office as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Reminders of Him’s box office collection on its opening weekend

The third Colleen Hoover adaptation arrived with a bang at the cinemas in North America. It collected a solid $17.9 million on its three-day opening weekend at the box office in North America. It crushed the industry’s projections with its strong debut. The film has beaten the opening weekend gross of Regretting You, which collected $13.7 million. It is, however, below It Ends With Us’ $50 million debut in North America.

Universal’s Reminders of Him opened with decent numbers at the overseas box office as well. The Maika Monroe-starrer collected $10.02 million [via Box Office Mojo] on its opening weekend across the international markets. Allied to its domestic collection of $17.9 million, the global debut collection of the romance drama is $27.9 million. It is a strong debut for a romance drama.

Earns almots 12% more than its budget in the opening weekend alone!

The film has crossed one significant hurdle in its opening weekend alone. Given its modest production cost, the film has already recovered its production budget and earned more than that in its first weekend. For the record, the film was made on a reported budget of $25 million and has grossed $27.9 million on its opening weekend, about 12% more.

From here on, the film will focus on achieving its break-even target. Applying the 2.5x rule, the movie’s break-even target is $62.5 million. If it continues its strong run, the film will reach break-even in no time. It is also expected to be a sleeper hit like its predecessor. Reminders of Him, starring Maika Monroe, was released in the theaters on March 13.

Box office summary

Domestic – $17.9 million

International – $10.0 million

Worldwide – $27.9 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Hamnet Worldwide Box Office: Reaches $100M Milestone The Same Day It Wins Big At The Oscars

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News