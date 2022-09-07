Tom Holland has found a lot on the sets of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since he joined the canon with Captain America: Civil War. Fans, love, acclamations, nominations, a girlfriend (of course, Zendaya), and well a husband too. Are you shocked? Haven’t you ever seen Jake Gyllenhaal and him together? Well, it is not us calling Jake Tom’s husband but it is the Peter Parker fame himself who addresses him that way.

As surprised as you are, Jake and Tom are the perfect examples of how bromance is supposed to be. One that even gives complexity to the couples in love relationships. The two have such adorable energy together that the entire promotional spree for Spider-Man: Far From Home was more about their romance than the movie.

One could legit compile their videos together and sell them as adorable couple content. In one such cute move, Tom Holland decided to call Jake Gyllenhaal his husband sending fans on the internet into a complete meltdown. The video was a cherry on the cake and below is everything you need to know about the same.

So the video in the discussion here is the one Tom Holland posted in April 2020. The Spider-Man fame was with Jake Gyllenhaal and his brother Harry Holland. They were playing flip the bottle in a private jet. The video has them and other crew members having fun. Tom captioned the video, “Missing my husband.” While fans were already busy being surprised, Jake decided to take it ahead and commented with 6 ring emoji adding more fuel.

This husband streak isn’t just limited to this post, on Jake Gyllenhaal’s birthday, posting a very cute picture, Tom wrote, “He’s the Mysterio to my Spider-man. Happy birthday mate. #husbandgoals.”

Later, Gyllenhaal talking candidly about Tom Holland to The Mirror UK, said: “It’s not even a bromance, it’s straight romance. He’s a lovely, humble, profoundly physical actor. He pees lemonades and poops rainbows.”

