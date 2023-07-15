Harry Styles is one of the biggest pop stars in the world who enjoys a massive fan following at home and abroad. The former One Direction member is loved by the crowd whenever he is on tour or attending a red-carpet event. The singer is a people pleaser but his music recently got slammed by a critic who penned a detailed post on the Internet. And, guess what? Most of the social media users agreed to the author calling Styles’ music bland and safe. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Harry Styles, on the work front, is currently on Love On Tour across US and Europe. On the personal front, the singer was recently linked with filmmaker and actress Olivia Wilde and model Emily Ratajkowski. However, he seems to be enjoying his single phase now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to an author slamming Harry Styles’ music, a reddit post shared a thread which quickly got noticed by the social media users. An author named Emily Bootle wrote, “This may also be what some people want from pop music these days – but for me, it is frustratingly vague and non-committal. ‘Excuse me, green tea/Music for a sushi restaurant/From ice on rice/Scuba-duba-do-boo-boo”, he sings – or that stodgy refrain “Watermelon sugar/High’. It’s both vibey and vibeless, s*xy and s*xless, written for an online generation obsessed with both s*x and vibes but not quite sure how to obtain either of the two.” Further taking a dig at Harry, she wrote, “It is melodic, but somehow the melodies all blend into one in your head, and it is what critics will insist on describing as “breezy”, but feels stifling every time it comes up on another Instagram reel about how to make buckwheat pancakes.”

Take a look:

Mocking Harry Styles, the critic also added, “The songs are glossy with 70s pastiche and bolstered by brass and guitars, but lack the emotional or technical punch to match his presence in pop culture.”

The Internet erupted with reactions and surprisingly most of them agreed with her. One user stated, “I kinda want her to insult me just to find new things about myself through her observation.”

Another posted, “His music isn’t groundbreaking.” An individual shared, “Wow that’s a refreshing read actually. I used to be a big Harry girl, but I didn’t love Harry’s House and I felt like the music critics were over the top with the praise they gave it”, as another chimed in, “I hope the author takes on The Weeknd next!

One person stated, “I don’t disagree with anything this writer has stated.” And, one added, “He makes catchy songs and wears bedazzled outfits on stage but that’s about it.”

The next one commented too took a dig at Harry Styles saying, “He’s very….bland. Safe. He seems perpetually focused on not offending anyone.” And, one concluded, “I’ve never read anything more accurate in my life. It’s everything I’ve always felt, but didn’t know how to say it.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan Reveals Not Using Any Smart Gadget/Tech While Writing Any Script, Netizens Laud The GOAT “Someone Needs To Backup His PC”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News