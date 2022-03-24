Harry Styles to release third solo album 'Harry's House' on May 20

Advertisement

English songwriter-singer Harry Styles announced his third solo album titled ‘Harry’s House’ through a special video.

The album is set to hit the airwaves on May 20, reports Variety.

However, not much has been revealed about the forthcoming release in the official announcement, beyond the date, title, the promise of 13 new tracks and the album cover art, which has the pop superstar scratching his chin standing on the ceiling of an upside-down living room.

As per ‘Variety’, Harry Styles also shared a short teaser video that shows him walking onto a theatre stage and smiling as a house facade is raised around him. The teaser video includes no new music beyond a synthesizer soundtrack. The album news is not wholly unexpected, as Styles was rumoured to be having new music to promote before he takes to the stage as a headliner of the Coachella festival on April 15 and 22.

In addition, Tickets for a summer overseas stadium tour also named ‘Love on Tour’ went on sale in January. The European leg of the tour is due to begin on June 11 in Glasgow and will wrap up on July 31 in Portugal. After three and a half month gap, he’ll resume touring in the Americas in the fall, starting November 22 in Mexico and winding up for 2022 December 10 in Brazil.

