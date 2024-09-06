Reports have circulated over the last few days that George Clooney and Brad Pitt have taken home exorbitant paychecks for their Apple TV+ film Wolfs. It was reported that both stars had been paid a whopping $35 million each for their roles in the action comedy.

After shocking fans and the media, Clooney has taken it upon himself to clarify his salary. The acclaimed actor has refuted the claims of charging $35 million for Wolfs, revealing that his actual salary was millions of dollars short of the claimed amount.

George Clooney Denies Reports of Getting Paid $35 Million for Wolfs

Clooney, along with the rest of the cast and the Wolfs team, attended a press conference for the film at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday. At one point, he brought up the New York Times article that claimed he and Pitt were paid $35 million each for starring in the movie. The actor revealed that he and his co-star actually got much less than what the media quoted.

“[It was] an interesting article and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported. And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard-bearer for salaries. I think that’s terrible, it’ll make it impossible to make films,” said the Oscar-winning actor.

Clooney further explained that he and Pitt had instead returned a chunk of their salaries after Wolfs’ deal for a wide theatrical release fell through. The film will now have a limited theatrical release in the US on September 20th and an international streaming release on Apple TV+ on September 27th.

“Yes, we wanted it to be released [in theaters]. We’ve had some bumps along the way, that happens,” Clooney said, adding, “It is a bummer of course, but on the other hand, a lot of people are going to see the film and we are getting a release in a few hundred theaters, so we’re getting a release. But yeah, it would’ve been nice if we [were] to have a wide release.”

Directed by Jon Watts, Wolfs stars Clooney and Pitt as two competing criminal fixers who are forced to work together after being accidentally hired for the same job. The film also stars Amy Ryan. Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Zlatko Burić, and Richard Kind.

