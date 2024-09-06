Following the viral performance on his It’s All a Blur tour, Drake had a memorable onstage moment when a fan threw a 36G bra on him. While Drake playfully picked up the bra, paused the show, and humorously remarked on its size, the incident quickly went viral, even landing the women a content-creator program with Playboy.

During a throwback interview with Club Ambition podcast, she even revealed that the rapper DMed her and acknowledged her newfound “sought-after” status. Fans praised Drake for his motivating words, which led the rapper to open up about why he used his stage name to shape his “polarizing” success.

Originally, Drake was born Aubrey Drake Graham in Toronto, and his dad, Dennis, was a Catholic drummer from Memphis. His mom, Sandra Graman, made a living as an English teacher and florist. In a throwback interview with Bobbi Althoff, Drake explained why he uses his middle name rather than his real name as a stage name.

During the chat, Althoff asked Drake, “Aubrey’s not a guy’s name,” Drake responded, “Yes it is.” The host again questioned, “Have you ever met a male Aubrey?” The rapper added, “Yeah, you’re looking at him.” Althoff said, “You don’t even go by that ’cause it’s such a bad name.” “No, that’s not true… [I go by Drake] ’cause it’s shorter. You know, people with two syllables are way less successful than people with one,” the Euphoria executive producer clarified.

Drake further explained that his dad chose his middle name, though he’s uncertain of the exact reasoning behind the choice. In an interview with Hip Hop Canada, Drake explained that he has embraced the name Drake throughout his life, feeling it represents his everyday persona. In contrast, his birth name, Aubrey feels more like a separate, formal identity. He said, “Drake is me in my everyday life, Drake is who I am and Aubrey is more of a separate, sort of proper individual.”

