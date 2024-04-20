After Taylor Swift, Drake surprised his fans by dropping his new track. But there is a twist: it is no regular track but an alleged diss track aimed at multiple music artists, including Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar. The new track by the Canadian singer is Push Up. He has left the social media in a frenzy. Keep scrolling for more.

Meanwhile, Taylor released a new album on Friday that she announced a few months ago, and it’s titled The Tortured Poets Department. The album surpassed 200 streams on Spotify in less than a day, making it the first to achieve that feat. Meanwhile, the Canadian rapper and Swift are reportedly good friends. They are also two of the biggest names in the music industry.

The newly released track by Drake, Push Ups, has the cover art of a size 7 shoe sticker. Reportedly, it is Lamar’s shoe size. The Champagne Papi namedropped several artists in the alleged diss track about Kendrick Lamar. Marking the song lyrics of his and J Cole’s 2023 track First Person Shooter, where Cole called him Lamar and Drake the Big 3 of rap, Champagne Papi wrote, “You ain’t in no big three / SZA got you wiped down.” Previously, in his song, Lamar had said, “We Don’t Trust You” by rapping, “motherf**k the big three … it’s just big me.”

In the diss track, Drake called Kendrick Lamar a ‘pipsqueak’ and named Maroon 5 and Taylor Swift fans, aka the Swifties, in the first verse. The lyrics were Maroon 5 need a verse / You better make it witty / Then we need a verse for the Swifties.”

According to Pop Base’s report, Drake’s track Push Ups debuted at #51 on Global Spotify with 3.19 million streams and at #35 on US Spotify with 1.84 million streams.

Reacting to Drake’s track Push Ups and its time of release, one of the users on X wrote, “Tough competition to Taylor Swift.”

Another wrote, “Cooked Kendrick and metro boomin easy for him.”

One fan stated, “Drake is actually hilarious .”

“So desperate to be respected. Money and power just isn’t enough, wrote one user.”

Speaking of the streams one said, “oh taylor have more.”

Another quipped, “TAYLOR ENDED HIM.”

The Push Ups track by Drake is streaming on Spotify.

