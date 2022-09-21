Maroon 5’s lead singer Adam Levine is hitting the headlines across the world and it’s not for good reasons. Well, recently a model named Sumner Stroh accused him of having an affair with her. She even proved it by sharing some of their conversations. However, now the singer addressed it and cleared the air.

A while back, a model named Sumner took to her TikTok handle and shared a video talking about Adam. In the video, Sumner shared a few screenshots of their chats which proved Adam having an affair with her. On the other hand, currently, Adam’s wife is pregnant with their third child.

Now, Adam Levine took to his Instagram stories and shared a long message addressing the incident. He wrote, “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate, I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Adam Levine’s note further read as, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Even though Adam Levine issued an apology, it seems the netizens are not quite satisfied with it. They have been slamming the singer every now and then. Check out some of the tweets:

Men will cheat and say it was a “regrettable period” and the period was a few months ago lmao. Behati, run. #AdamLevine pic.twitter.com/tYYJIm34WJ — margot (@frogthors) September 20, 2022

I really hope Adam Levines wife divorces him.. the level of disrespect you must have to want to name your child after your side chick is mad. #AdamLevine — Bella 🫧 (@Luvabellee) September 21, 2022

naming a child after a mistress is INSANE…. adam levine you will be dealt with pic.twitter.com/oRdwd0N0SL — la lesbian fight club (@unIoversclub) September 19, 2022

So now his wife has to put in further emotional investment into sustaining a marriage he didn’t even think abt when cheating on her?

All while bearing their third child? Just so that they can get through HIS misdoing “together”. The audacity men have is relentless. #AdamLevine pic.twitter.com/sBukNVCB7C — Kanwal Ahmed (@kanwalful) September 20, 2022

For the unversed, Adam Levine tied the knot with Behati Prinsloo in 2014, and since then, they have been one of the most sought-after couples in Hollywood. However, Behati hasn’t commented on it yet.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

