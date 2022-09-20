After a long debate and arguments, India’s official entry at Oscar 2023 was announced, a while back. Neither SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR nor Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, a Gujarati film has made its way to the Oscars. Yes, you heard that right! Recently, Chhello Show was named as India’s official Oscars entry. The film was released in theatres in Gujarat and on select screens across the country on October 14, 2022. But looks like, The Film Federation of India’s decision has left netizens upset.

Soon after the name was announced officially, social media users took to their social media accounts to express their anger.

Soon after India’s official entry at Oscars 2023, Hollywood’s senior journalist Clayton Davis recalled ‘The Lunchbox’ snub while saying India could have won. He wrote, “No #RRR at the Oscars for international feature. India, for the second time in recent memory, has chosen another film over the one they probably could have won with. The first was them not choosing THE LUNCHBOX. What a morning.”

Expressing their disappointments, Twitter users too took to Twitter to Tweet about the same. A user wrote, “#ChhelloShow is a cheap copy of 1988 academy award winning film #cinemaparadiso , which has been selected over #RRR for #Oscars2023 is an blunder and biggest mistake by film federation of India and @MIB_India ,Shame on the jury and system for wantedly ignoring @RRRMovie.” While another said, “People who select film’s for Oscar Said RRR have chance to get Oscar this year who are we to talk about it. it’s a miss opportunity now we will not get Oscar for Italian remake.”

A third user also said, “It’s the jealous Bullyweed fans who wanted to complain about RRR. They finally have a reason to do so. But those who think Bullywood is a good Industry, their opinions don’t hold much value.”

Fourth user said, “Clearly, India didn’t recognise that they had gold in their hands with RRR. A critically-acclaimed, commercially successful and cultural-crossover hit that cracked into the zeitgeist – and they instead chose to submit Chhello Show for Best International Feature at #Oscars2023”

A 5th user also said, “We indians should protest against this. From the first i knew they never gonna send rrr to Oscar cause it is showing India and Indian culture in limelight.They will nominate those movie whereIndia is depicted as dirty and polluted country,we willbe shownaspoor, malnourished.”

Earlier, we witnessed a war of words between The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri and Anurag Kashyap after the latter had said that not TKF but RRR should be India’s official entry at the Oscars.

