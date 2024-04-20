Taylor Swift Marks Reunion Of ‘Dead Poets Society’ Stars Ethan Hawke & Josh Charles After 35 Years For A Surprise Cameo, Netizens Celebrate: "Welcome Back Dead Poets”!

The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department is Bringing Back the Dead Poets Society After 35 years! Well, you heard part of right, she is not rebooting the 1989 Film, but she did bring Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles together after 35 years for her music video Fortnight featuring Post Malone. The music video is for the first track of her new album and has already debuted at number one on the charts. But what is the music video like?

Yesterday, Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, and as expected it has already crossed millions of streams, breaking records on streaming sites. Swift followed suit on her promise to give the fans a music video, just after the release of the album. She announced the music video for the song featuring Post Malone, Fortnight. But it wouldn’t be a Taylor Swift Music Video if she did not add surprise cameos and hints and references to literary and cinematic anecdotes.

But she dropped the biggest shocker of it all: the Bad Blood singer made the reunion of the decade happen with her music video. She brought in celebrated actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, from the 1989 Film Dead Poets Society together after 35 years. Hawke and Charles both starred in the cult classic featuring Robin Williams as just young boys.

Both Josh and Ethan took to Instagram to share stills from this eccentric black-and-white music video, telling a ballad of crazed heartbroken lovers. Josh Charles wrote in his post, “I’ve admired Taylor for a long time, but meeting her in person took my fandom to a whole new level. Genuine, kind, approachable, and just an all-around stellar human being – Not to mention a kick-ass director to boot!”

Ethan credited the poets for graduating as Ph. D.s and even signed off the post with the infamous movie quote, “Todd” and “Knox” from DEAD POETS SOCIETY are now Ph. D.s in THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. It’s quite an honor. Thank you, @taylorswift, for the opportunity to be in the music video for your song FORTNIGHT feat. @postmalone. Carpe Diem!

Fans on the internet were just extremely happy with this crossover; one user said, “The Dead Poets Society Taylor Swift multiverse is SO REAL,” while another one said, Welcome back, Dead poets.” Another user said, “NOW WHAT IS ETHAN HAWKE IN THE TAYLOR SWIFT MUSIC VIDEO???????.

Taylor also got Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto (Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie)to shoot the music video for “FORTNIGHT.”

The 1989 movie, Dead Poets Society is regarded as one of the best films to ever be made and is a staple favorite of cinephiles worldwide. Also, one of Robin Williams’s most famous performances ever, the story in the movie The society pushes students to challenge the established quo and to reject societal norms. The film follows the transformations characters go through, for better or worse, each in their own unique way. It asks to you soar, fly, and do what your heart desires and literally seize the day.

And it looks like that’s what Taylor did; Post Malone stars the lovelorn poet in the music video for the whole length, and the chemistry between him and Taylor is surprisingly really good.

Swift revealed that The Tortured Poets Department was a double album, with an additional 15 songs, and Swifties have just been trying to pace up clues.

