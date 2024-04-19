Jennifer Lawrence has quite a few fun stories in her collection, and in one of them, she did something gross at the Oscars after the party of the legendary music artist Madonna. But the cherry on the cake was that it allegedly happened in front of Miley Cyrus. Needless to say, there is a controversy between Miley and Jennifer surrounding the former’s ex Liam Hemsworth.

Lawrence once implied that she and Hemsworth had locked lips with behind the scenes. People soon started speculating that their kiss coincided with Liam’s on-again-off-again relationship with Miley, making them believe he might have cheated on the Flowers songstress. But the Hunger Games actress clarified it and said it was years after the couple broke up. People’s assumption became stronger when Miley donned the gold dress in her song, which resembled Jennifer’s gold gown from The Hunger Games premiere.

Jennifer Lawrence dismissed it by saying that it was like a coincidence. The song, Flowers, was a blockbuster hit, making Miley Cyrus win her first Grammy this year. Keep scrolling for more details on Madonna’s after-party.

According to the Huffington Post, Jennifer Lawrence once got wasted at Madonna’s after-party. The actress reportedly once appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and her good friend Laura Simpson. The Don’t Look Up actress recalled, “I was so drunk, I puked on the stairs at Madonna’s after-party.”

Meanwhile, an audience member who was present at the show told the US Magazine, “Jen said she was so drunk, she puked on the stairs at Madonna’s after-party. Miley walked by and said something like, ‘Get it together, girl!’”

Jennifer Lawrence is one of Hollywood’s A-list actors and among the highest-paid actresses. On the work front, she was last seen in No Hard Feelings.

