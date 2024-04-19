Scarlett Johansson has been a part of the MCU as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, for several years, and with Marvel’s strict policy about keeping things related to Marvel movies a secret must have been really hard for her. She once opened up about it and shared how hard it was for her to keep shut about her solo MCU movie. Scroll below for more.

Scarlett is an established actress and is very influential in the film industry. She first appeared in the role in Robert Downey Jr led Iron Man 2 in 2010. The actress had a more significant role in The Avengers in 2012. However, she had her solo movie after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame in 2021 amid the pandemic. Unfortunately, the film did not do as well as other Marvel movies, probably because it was made available on Disney+ simultaneous to its theatrical release.

Before the movie Black Widow was released, Scarlett Johansson faced several questions regarding the movie, but she could not divulge any information about it mainly because of Marvel‘s strict policy. In an interview with USA TODAY, the actress recalled being from London after filming, and the reporters and fans were digging for details, but since the studio had yet to confirm the film, she was helpless.

Scarlett Johansson explained, “I’m not a guarded, secretive person by nature anyway.” She continued that she experienced “a strange phenomenon of feeling kind of guilty … like you’re doing something wrong – I felt like I was having an affair or something, and everyone suspected it.”

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow was set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, which came out in 2016. It introduced Florence Pugh as Yelena and was her debut MCU feature. The movie also featured Rachel Weisz and David Harbour.

It is available on Disney+.

