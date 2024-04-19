All is fair in love and poetry! All is fair when Taylor Swift drops a highly anticipated album, and just as fans are about to get ready to weep their hearts out, they put on their detective hats to find clues. She drops a double album. Yes, Dear Swifties, you heard it right! Taylor Swift revealed that her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is a double album. She dropped 15 extra songs for fans to cry to! Here’s everything we know about The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthologworldwidethe superstar billionaire announced that she was releasing her 11th studio album, The Tortuered Poets Department, fans around the world have been waiting with bated breath just to get a listen. In true Taylor fashion, she kept hints, and while fans suspected that she might be releasing a couple of extra songs, nobody could have thought that she would actually release 15 extra.

The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology

Just after 2 AM, which is another personal swiftie joke, Taylor announced that the album is, in fact, a double album. Swifties around the world were just picking up the tissues they left on the floors, but then Miss Swift decided that she would lay it all out there for the fans. In what is described as her most personal album yet, she is speculated to have gone through all emotions through multiple heartbreaks. Swift unveiled “The Anthology,” a 15-song follow-up to her newly released album, in an unexpected revelation. Released two hours after the original album, the extension includes fifteen additional tracks.

Taking to her Instagram, the Lover Singer wrote, “It’s a 2 am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours. 🤍”

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Who Is The Tortured Poets Department About?

Fans were surprised to find hints about Matty Healy, who she had a brief romance with being written about. Her most vital and prolonged relationship with Actor Joe Alwyn gets frequent mentions. However, she wrote almost three albums about Joe Alwyn to play Taylor’s advocate. The albums have a mechanic sense of heartbreak, waiting, and then just even experimenting enough.

And while songs like ‘So Long London’ and ‘Loml’ are speculated to be about Joe Alwyn, the song, ‘Alchemy,’ is about her current beau and Superbowl champion Travis Kelce!

Okay, Swifties, it’s time to grab that cup of coffee and get the pack of tissues again because Taylor Swift has wrapped up a delightful little treat of torturously, love, and heartbreak all in an ethereal package of an album. With 31 songs, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology is out now on all streaming platforms! Go cry your heart out!

