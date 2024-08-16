George Clooney Calls Out Quentin Tarantino For ‘Movie Star’ Comment, “I Don’t Mind Giving Him Sh*t”

Hollywood’s A-list actor, George Clooney, has clapped back at Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino after his comments about celebrity status. Clooney participated in a joint cover story for GQ magazine with co-star and longtime friend Brad Pitt ahead of the release of their new film, Wolfs.

Reflecting on Quentin Tarantino’s alleged remark that Clooney is still not a movie star, Clooney said, “Quentin said some shit about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him. He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Brad], and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He goes, ‘He’s not a movie star.’ And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole fucking career.’”

George Clooney continued, adding, “So now I’m like, alright, dude, fuck off. I don’t mind giving him shit. He gave me shit. But no, look, we’re really lucky we got to work with these great directors. Director and screenplay is what keeps you alive.”

Clooney and Tarantino shared the screen together in 1996’s From Dusk Till Dawn. Meanwhile, Pitt has appeared in several Tarantino movies, including 2019’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

During the conversation, Pitt also spoke about Tarantino as a director, explaining that he “was pretty good” as an actor in From Dusk Till Dawn. However, Clooney countered that he was “okay” in it, to which Pitt responded, “There’s a scene, I’m blanking on it. But he’s really good.”

Although it’s unclear which Tarantino interview Clooney was referencing, the director has previously made headlines for stating that Marvel actors are “not real movie stars,” arguing that the true stars of those films are the comic book characters they portray.

Must Read: Sofia Vergara Had To Stop Her Buttocks From ‘Jiggling’ On Griselda Sets! Covered Another Private Part As She Added, “I Had To Wear A Really Bad Bra”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News