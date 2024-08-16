Machine Gun Kelly recently opened up about the trauma his father endured during childhood, sharing shocking details about his dark past. The 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, discussed these experiences during an episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast.

MGK revealed that his father once stood trial for the murder of his own father at the age of 9. He said, “The story that was always told to me was that their dad dropped the gun, and his head essentially blew off. It all happened in the room with my dad when he was 9 years old. So, he and my grandmother were tried for the murder. They were both acquitted.”

During the podcast, MGK also shared how he used to get angry at his father, especially when his dad would “freak out” at any loud noise or sudden boom. MGK admitted that he would often tell his father “to be a man” and not “act like this,” which led to feelings of resentment. Reflecting on this, he recalled saying to his dad, “And then, you sit there, and you think about a kid who was on trial at 9 years old for the murder of his father… I had a very interesting talk with him on his deathbed about that moment.”

The Lonely Road rocker also expressed a deeper understanding of his father’s difficult childhood and the challenges he faced as a parent. MGK acknowledged that his father went through tormented experiences as a child that are hard to comprehend. He shared that his father had to navigate life with everything seemingly working against him. MGK said, “It’s almost like the expectations are too high because we think they know everything since we grew up looking up to them. But we’re all just lost and trying to figure it out.”

Kelly first disclosed the gruesome details of his grandfather’s murder in his 2022 Life in Pink documentary, where he described how his father died in front of him, “bleeding out on the floor, shot in the head with a shotgun in his apartment.”

