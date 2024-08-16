Modern Family alum Sofia Vergara is widely recognized for her exceptional acting skills and sensational looks. The 52-year-old actress recently starred in a leading role in Netflix’s Griselda, earning widespread acclaim for her dynamic performance and transformation into the character of a cartel leader. Reflecting on her role, Vergara recently opened up about the physical transformation she underwent to portray the titular character, Griselda Blanco.

In an interview with Variety, the actress revealed the steps she took to look different from her real-life appearance. She said, “She was maybe not a Barbie doll, but the real Griselda Blanco had something — she had some kind of sex appeal that I needed to show,” adding that she wanted to hide her curves and didn’t want to “jiggle.”

Sofia Vergara continued, “I didn’t want the bouncing that is natural for Latin women to show. I would have to wrap myself so that my butt wouldn’t jiggle. I had to wear a really bad bra,” noting that she covered one more part of her body.

The America’s Got Talent judge admitted that she covered her arms because of her “skinny arms,” adding that these “stupid little arms” don’t make you look threatening.

The outlet also reported that Vergara used to spend over four hours a day on her hair transformation and makeup to get into the character of Blanco. Her transformation included facial and body makeup, prosthetics, and a rigid wig application. Moreover, the actress had to learn new skills for the role, including smoking, which was taught to her by director Andres Baiz. Reflecting on learning how to smoke, Vergara said, “I had never smoked in my life. Andy would come to my house the month before we started. We would talk about the script, and he would teach me how to smoke and do cocaine and crack.”

Apart from Griselda, Vergara also discussed the potential future of Modern Family. She recently joked about how she constantly tells her on-screen husband, Ed O’Neill that he can’t die before they make a sequel. Vergara said, “I always joke with him, ‘Ed, don’t die. Because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us. You can’t be dead!’”

Must Read: Borderlands Movie VS The Video Games: 5 Biggest Differences!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News