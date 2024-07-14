Sofia Vergara is a renowned actress who got her breakthrough as Gloria Pritchett in Modern Family. She is loved for her Columbian accent, and in real life, too, Sofia has a heavy accent, and she embraces it proudly. However, it took her some time to accept it and be herself, as she initially thought she would not get any work because of it. The Despicable Me 4 voice actress once spent a lot of money to get rid of her accent. Scroll below for the deets.

Sofia was born and brought up in Columbia but moved to the US after her brother was murdered. For the unversed, Sofia is quite fluent in English, but the real charm is in her accent, and it is always a pleasure to watch her interviews and shows. She is confident about herself, and not to forget, Sofia was one of the highest-paid actresses in the US. She was nominated for Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Awards on multiple occasions.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Sofia Vergara tried to remove her accent and opened up about it at Paleyfest in 2015. The Modern Family star said, “I did [try to change my accent] at the beginning [of my career].” She added, “I hired someone, and I worked for months, and I spent a lot of money because it’s very expensive.”

Sofia Vergara continued, “I was not doing a very good job in auditions, so I said one day, ‘You know what, I’m gonna try going the way that I can, and if I find a job, fine, and if not, it’s fine.'” Sofia then asked her son to help her train her accent, but eventually, she gave in and accepted it.

Things soon started to fall into place, and she landed Gloria Pritchett’s role in Modern Family. She is now one of the most popular TV personalities ever.

On the professional front, Sofia Vergara has lent her voice to Valentina’s role in Despicable Me 4, which is running successfully in the theatres.

