The Primetime Emmys are likely to get delayed as vendors for the 75th edition Primetime Emmys have been told that the ceremony will not air on September 18.

This is the first time in over 20 years that there has been an official word that the date has been pushed, reports ‘Variety’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news was expected, amid Hollywood’s shutdown with the writers and actors on strike. But until now, the TV Academy and Fox have kept the telecast’s originally scheduled September 18 date as a placeholder. However, with that date now less than two months away, vendors, producers and others involved with the event needed to start being informed now that their services will need to be pushed. Same for the Creative Arts Emmys, originally slated to take place on September 9 and September 10.

As per ‘Variety’, This now marks the first time the Emmys have been postponed since 2001. That year, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks pushed the Emmys date, initial military action in Afghanistan pushed the telecast again, into November. At that point, a subdued Emmys telecast took place in a smaller venue, the now-demolished Schubert Theatre in Century City).

While an exact date has not been determined (and isn’t expected to be announced until early August), ‘Variety’ has previously reported that Fox is aiming to air the show in January 2024, while the TV Academy had been pushing for a November date.

January would put the Emmys right in the middle of film awards season, as well as guild awards honouring shows under a different eligibility time frame. But as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue with no resolution in sight, even November may be too soon for this year’s ceremony — which is why January may now be the safer option.

“Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available,” the TV Academy said last week in a statement.

The Television Academy also previously confirmed that it would keep its Phase 2 calendar intact, meaning final-round voting for the 75th Primetime Emmys is still taking place between August 17 and August 28 (ending at 10 p.m. PT). That means that Phase 2 campaigning will have to move forward without the presence of any of the nominated actors or writers.

Must Read: When Jennifer Aniston Slammed Angelina Jolie For Spilling Deets About Her & Brad Pitt, While They Were Married: “Those Details Were A Little Inappropriate To Discuss”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News