In the Box Office exam, Barbie has passed with flying colours! Greta Gerwig’s (dark) comedy-drama has been winning hearts, and fans cannot stop praising Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s fabulous performances. But before the stars made it to Barbieland, there were other A-list Hollywood stars who were considered for the iconic characters in the film.

It is a well-known fact now that Amy Schumer backed out from the project because of creative differences. But the actress confessed that she liked the ultimate team of the movie and found it very ‘feminist and cool.’

Apart from Amy, here’s a list of actors who were considered for the film as well –

Anne Hathaway

The Devil Wears Prada actress was supposed to lead Barbie after Amy Schumer. The film was slated to release in 2020, but as per Deadline, it did not happen, and Warner Bros finally roped in Margot Robbie for the role.

Gal Gadot

As per Margot herself, she envisioned Gal Gadot as the titular character in the film. While talking to Vogue, she said, “Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Because she is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.”

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan told People that she was supposed to do a cameo in Barbie. She has a great equation with Greta Gerwig and the shooting location was close to her home. But, things didn’t work out for the actress, and she said, “I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there. There was a whole character I was going to play—another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn’t do it.”

Timothée Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet and Saoirse both worked with Greta in Little Women. The director wanted both the stars in Barbie as well. While talking to CinemaBlend, she said, “I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn’t do it, and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.”

Dan Levy

Casting director Allison Jones told Vanity Fair that Schitt’s Creek fame Dan Levy was also going to play one Ken version. But because of the shooting location, he was unable to do the part.

Bowen Yang

As per Allison, SNL star Bowen Yang was also approached for a Ken role but things didn’t work out ultimately.

Ben Platt

Again, Ben Platt could not play one of the Kens and as per Allison, he was really ‘bummed out’ for it.

Jonathan Groff

The Glee actor was supposed to play the role of Allan, which was played by Michael Cera but couldn’t. Allison said, “Dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m typing this, but I can’t do Allan.”

Let us know which of these stars you would have loved to see in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

