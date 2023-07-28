Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce proved to be one of the ugliest splits in Hollywood after the two got engaged in several online banters. Kim was declared legally single in March 2022. Kanye, on the other hand, recently secretly got married to Bianca Censori. Things have comparatively gotten better with time, and it appears Kim might soon catch up with Kanye and Bianca but in a controlled environment. Scroll down to know the details.

Kim Kardashian got married to rapper Kanye West in 2014. The duo share four kids together, namely- North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four. It was also recently reported that Kanye’s new wife Bianca might be expecting their first baby. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Kim Kardashian trying to meet Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori, according to The Mirror, a PR expert has claimed that Kim and Kanye might soon reunite- if not for anything but for the sake of their kids. PR expert Kieran Elsby told the publication, “It’s possible that Kim and Kanye could meet up in the future, but it’s unlikely that they would ever work together again.” Kieran continued, “If they do meet, it will likely be for the sake of their kids, and it will be a carefully orchestrated event. Kim has said that she wants to be friends with Kanye, even though they’re divorced,” adding, “This suggests that she’s open to meeting up with him in the future, even if it’s just for the sake of their kids.”

The PR expert also revealed that Kim would prefer meeting Kanye and his new wife in a “controlled environment”, such as a restaurant or a park.

Explaining the reason behind it, Kieran Elsby explained, “This would help to ensure that the kids are comfortable and that the meeting doesn’t become too awkward or uncomfortable.”

Kim and Kanye have, so far, shared no updates on whether they will be meeting or not, but the former is ensuring everything goes smoothly if at all this happens. Kieran added, “Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to meet up with Kanye is up to Kim. She needs to weigh the pros and cons and decide what’s best for her and her kids.”

The PR expert concluded that the two might only meet on the personal front and might not really join hands professionally. “It’s unlikely that Kim and Kanye would ever partner up on any career projects again. Kanye’s outspoken nature has caused a lot of controversy in the past, and Kim may not want to be associated with that,” said Kieran.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Oppenheimer Maker Christopher Nolan Finally Breaks Silence On His Obsession With Making Complex ‘Non-Linear’ Films & Playing With Viewer’s Mind: “…Try To Be A Little Bit Ahead Of The Audience”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News