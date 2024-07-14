Despicable Me 4 was released in Chinese theatres this Friday, and it is expected to have a decent debut in the Mainland. It had the biggest Saturday for Hollywood animations in the post-COVID era there. Steve Carell, as Gru, returns with his yellow minions to entertain the audience, especially the kids. Let us find out how the movie has faired on its opening day in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is advancing well in the domestic and international regions. The latest release is the sequel to 2017’s third installment, which is the highest-grossing in the franchise. Despicable Me 3 earned $1 billion at the worldwide box office, but will the 2024 movie be able to surpass its predecessor? Time will only tell.

Despicable Me 4 arrived in China 10 days after its domestic release, and according to Luiz Fernando’s report, it fell to #3, grossing a solid $6.1 million on Saturday over 73K screenings. It has seen a rise of 5.2% from Friday’s opening day. It has hit a $11.9 million cume in China. Steve Carell‘s animated movie has recorded the 4th biggest Saturday for Hollywood animations post-Covid only under Kung Fu Panda 4’s $6.7 million, Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse‘s $7.3 million and The Croods 2’s $8.6 million.

The report further added that Despicable Me 4 had collected $1 million in pre-sales for Sunday and will be played in 76K screenings. It is eyeing a $17 million—$20 million opening weekend in China, where the movie was released on July 13.

Meanwhile, in North America, the movie is advancing towards $200 million and has reached $180 million cume. Internationally, the animated flick is enjoying good numbers and has accumulated $108.35 million, taking the global numbers to $288.4 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Despicable Me 4, released on July 3 in the US, is running successfully all over.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

