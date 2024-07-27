Recently, it was officially revealed that Kush Shah has taken an exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and the news left everyone heartbroken. The actor was one of the most loved actors from the TMKOC family and his absence will be badly missed by all fans. As expected, Kush has become a topic of discussion on social media platforms and everyone is curious to know more about him. Amid this, let’s have a look at how much he made as his salary in the show!

For the unversed, Kush was a part of the show since its beginning in 2008, and he used to portray the character of Goli. Over the years, Kush built his massive fan base, and his hilarious banter with Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal, has a separate fan base. Now, out of nowhere, his exit has shocked his fans and they are calling it irreparable damage to the show.

Goli was one of the important members of Tapu Sena, and considering Kush’s popularity, he used to get a decent amount as his salary for shooting each episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While the exact figure is not known, it is rumored that the actor used to earn 20,000 rupees for each episode.

Though it’s a decent figure, it is much lower than what Dilip Joshi gets paid for shooting each episode of TMKOC. For those who don’t know, the veteran actor reportedly gets 1.50 lakh for each episode. So, if we compare, Kush Shah’s salary is 86.66% lower than what Dilip earns.

Meanwhile, a video was released on the official YouTube channel of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which confirmed Kush Shah’s exit. In it, Kush said, “When this show started when you and I first met, I was very young. You have given me a lot of love since then. And this family has given me as much love as you have given me. I have made a lot of memories here. I have enjoyed a lot here.” He even broke down and said, “I promise I will make all of you proud.”

