Nidhi Bhanushali may have left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but fans still love their old ‘Sonu.’ And that’s why they keep up with every kind of update about her personal and professional life. But do you know the actress was once linked to her co-star Bhavya Gandhi, aka Tapu? Scroll below for her reaction.

In 2012, Nidhi replaced Jheel Mehta and stepped into Sonu’s shoes. According to Kush Shah, aka Goli, it was a rough start as all of the members of the Tapu Sena disliked her. But she eventually built a close-knit bond with her co-stars — so much so that there was a time when she was linked to Bhavya Gandhi.

But it looks like they lost contact after his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017. In an interview with Times of India, Nidhi Bhanushali broke silence on dating rumors with Bhavya Gandhi and shared, “We have lost a bit of communication. But I am glad that I had the chance to come so close to him and be friends with him.”

Later, Nidhi Bhanushali was linked to her travel partner Rishi Arora. She maintained that she did not need to put any ‘label’ on their bond, further strengthening the romance rumors. The former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah member has kept her relationship status under wraps. Time and again, she shares pictures with her rumored boyfriend, but none that has confirmed their rumored romance.

On the professional front, Nidhi Bhanushali quit acting in 2019 to focus on her higher studies. She was pursuing her graduation from a college in Mumbai.

But there’s good news, as Nidhi is back in the acting world. She made her much-awaited comeback with the Amazon MiniTV series Sisterhood.

