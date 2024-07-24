Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom on Indian Television. The show has witnessed many changes, good and bad, but fans continue to pour love in the form of viewership to date. But do you know Nidhi Bhanushali once confessed she wouldn’t watch the show despite starring in it? Scroll below for an interesting throwback.

As most know, Nidhi portrayed Sonu in TMKOC. Jheel Mehta originally portrayed the character, who quit the show in 2012. Bhanushali was roped in as a replacement but bid an emotional goodbye in 2019 to pursue higher studies. Palak Sindhwani now portrays the much-loved character.

In 2021, Nidhi Bhanushali was asked about her take on the cast and other changes in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She reacted by saying that she had stopped watching the show a long time ago. But eyeballs were raised when she confessed she wouldn’t watch the sitcom even when she was a part of it.

Nidhi Bhanushali told Times Of India, “I stopped watching it long ago. Even when I was on it, I did not see it frequently enough. I don’t watch much TV anyway. Maintaining relationships with your former co-actors can be done, even without watching the show regularly. Recently, the show’s director, Malav, and his wife renewed their vows; I met a lot of TMKOC actors there.”

Despite quitting TMKOC and taking a break from acting, Nidhi remained in the news over her travel videos and drastic transformation over the years.

Nidhi Bhanushali recently made her comeback in acting with the Amazon Prime series Sisterhood. It also stars Ann D’Silva, Zoya Baig, and Nikita Waghmare.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was back in the news about the rumored return of Gurucharan Singh, aka Mr Sodhi. The rumors surfaced online after Asit Kumarr Modi texted the 51-year-old actor for a meeting. But he only wanted to check on the ex-TMKOC member who went missing for almost a month.

Gurucharan Singh recently opened up about his financial woes and urged people from the industry to give him work.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: When FIR Actress Kavita Kaushik Slammed, “Budha Toh Aapka Baap Bhi Hoga” Turning Her Savage Mode On After A Troll Age-Shamed Her!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News