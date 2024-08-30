Munmun Dutta rose to immense fame with her role as Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Despite numerous controversies, she is amongst the rare cast members who’ve remained loyal to the sitcom. A reporter recently confessed in front of the actress that he isn’t a fan of Asit Kumarr Modi’s show. Scroll below to know her reaction!

Over the years, a lot of actors have quit TMKOC over their rifts with the producers. Shailesh Lodha, Gurucharan Singh, Neha Mehta, Raj Anadkat, among others, accused the makers of non-payment of dues. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, on the other hand, alleged sexual harassment and sued producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two others.

In a new podcast, as per ETimes, Munmun Dutta was told by the host that he isn’t a fan of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Our reel-life Babita responded, “That is completely fine, every viewer has his own taste in comedy. I don’t know if I should say this, but even I watch a lot of foreign content for comedy as I don’t find a lot of our Indian content humorous enough.”

We love how Munmun Dutta did not get offended but respected the host’s opinion. During the conversation, she also revealed joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the young age of 20. She claimed that the senior actors on the show were much older than her.

Munmun is currently 36. Her co-star Dilip Joshi is 56, almost twenty years older than her. On the other hand, Amit Bhatt, aka Champaklal, is 51, and Mandar Chandwadkar is 48 years old. Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays her husband in TMKOC, is 50.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah witnessed a big blow after Kush Shah, aka Goli, recently quit the show. Gossip mill also claimed Sharad Sankla and Mandar Chandwadkar were exiting the sitcom, but they rubbished the rumors.

Earlier this year, Munmun Dutta also made a lot of noise as viral tabloid reports claimed she was secretly getting engaged to Raj Anadkat, who is nine years younger than her. But this wasn’t the first time rumors of their affair surfaced on the internet.

