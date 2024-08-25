Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been involved in multiple controversies over recent years. Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat, Kush Shah, and many other of our favorite cast members are no longer on the sitcom. Recently, rumors were rife that our old Sodhi, Gurucharan Singh, asked Asit Kumarr Modi to oust Balvinder Singh Suri, but was that true? Hear it from the horse’s mouth!

It all happened after Gurucharan went missing for almost a month in April 2024. He had gone on a spiritual trip without informing his parents, who were helpless and reached out to the police. Later, Asit Kumarr Modi texted him and invited him to the TMKOC office. Rumors of his recasting spread quickly, but fans were disappointed that it was a normal meet-and-greet involving no conversation about his comeback.

A source close to News18 recently accused Gurucharan Singh of asking Asit Kumarr Modi to oust Balvinder Singh Suri from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The report claimed that he requested the producer for a comeback and insisted they terminate the contract of the new Sodhi.

Koimoi reached out to Gurucharan Singh, who has strongly denied the allegations. He exclusively told us, “This is all false, all untrue, lies only. News18 article said that this is all told by a source. Why they didn’t mention the source name? I am clarifying it so that everything is clear. I will come out with the real truth soon.”

For the unversed, Gurucharan Singh initially played the role of Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He had also briefly left the show in 2012 but returned in 2013. Back in 2020, he quit the sitcom again and was replaced by Balvinder Singh Suri.

Meanwhile, Gurucharan is currently breaking the internet with his fun moves on Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba alongside TMKOC co-star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal🧚‍♀️♾ (@jennifer_mistry_bansiwal)

