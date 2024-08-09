Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 16 years of its run on TV, and it is still running successfully. In this long and legendary journey, the show gave us countless memories and joyful moments. Lately, however, many loyal fans have expressed their disappointment over the new faces taking over old faces to play the established characters. One such casting change was of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who was replaced by Monaz Mevawalla.

Jennifer was associated with TMKOC from the beginning, and she nailed her character of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi. After enjoying massive popularity as Roshan for years, she quit the show in 2013. She was replaced by Dilkhush Reporter, who stayed with the show until 2016. Jennifer returned to TMKOC in 2016 and played the character until 2023. In 2023, she was replaced by Monaz Mevawalla.

As Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal was loved for her chemistry with Gurucharan Singh, and since she was a senior member of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she was paid a good amount per day. While the exact number is not known to anyone, it was rumored that the actress used to get 30,000 rupees as her per day salary during her stint in the show. In front of her, Monaz Mevawalla is getting a reasonably small amount.

As per rumors, Monaz Mevawalla receives a per day salary of around 15,000 rupees for playing the character of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. If we compare the salary of both actresses, Jennifer used to get 100% higher sum than Monaz.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal quit TMKOC on the grounds of alleged sexual and mental harassment. She accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of many shocking allegations. In her shocking revelations, Jennifer mentioned that Asit Modi tried to flirt with her on several occasions and even made sexual advances. She even won a sexual harassment case against Asit Modi earlier this year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Old ‘Nattu Kaka’ Ghanshyam Nayak Earned 200% Higher Salary Than What New ‘Natwarlal’ Kiran Bhatt Gets Paid Today?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News