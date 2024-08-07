Many Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors have quit the show in recent years. But one of the most heartbreaking exits was of Ghanshyam Nayak, who passed away in 2021 after battling a rare form of cancer. Kiran Bhatt replaced him the following year, but do you know he gets paid much less than our old Nattu Kaka? Scroll below as we decode the number game!

Ghanshyam had been a part of TMKOC since it first aired in 2008. He played the role of Natwarlal “Nattu” Prabhashankar Undhaiwala, an employee at Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal’s Gada Electronics. His flex of English speaking skills and loyal nature will always be one of the most memorable highlights of the longest-running Indian sitcom.

Ghanshyam Nayak’s paycheck for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

As per multiple reports, Ganshyam Nayak was reportedly paid a sum of Rs 30,000 for one episode of TMKOC. The amount is ridiculously low compared to the staggering paychecks of Dilip Joshi or Shailesh Lodha. But given the late actor was playing a supporting role, the number is pretty decent.

Ghanshyam Nayak was a renowned theatre artist. His first salary was Rs 11 for a theatre role during his school days. His journey was phenomenal, and he had come a long way in his career. His last wish was to die with his makeup on, and that says a lot about his passion for acting!

How much is Kiran Bhatt paid for the TMKOC role?

Sources claim Kiran Bhatt, aka new Nattu Kaka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, takes a paycheck of only Rs 10,000 per episode. Ghanshyam Nayak was earning almost 200% higher salary for the same role in 2021.

It is unknown why Kiran Bhatt is paid so little despite playing a much-loved character. It could possibly be because of his low popularity, but that is only an assumption. Only Asit Kumarr Modi and the producers can answer this question for us!

Meanwhile, Kush Shah was the latest actor to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Dharmit Shah has replaced him as Goli in the show.

