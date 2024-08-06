Lately, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has gone through several casting changes. Many popular faces quit the show, sending shockwaves among fans. One such exit was of Kush Shah, which left several loyal fans of the show heartbroken. The actor was given a proper farewell by the makers, and he was seen breaking down. Now, after Kush’s exit, Dharmit Shah has come on board. Keep reading to know more!

Back in June, there were rumors about Kush’s exit. Reportedly, one Facebook user, who was a TMKOC fan, shared a picture with Kush in New York. He claimed that Kush told him that he had quit the show to pursue further studies in New York. Those rumors were later shot down. Surprisingly, the claim made by the Facebook user turned out to be true, as a few days back, the makers officially released a video confirming Kush’s exit.

Now, Dharmit Shah has replaced Kush Shah as Goli, and considering the popularity of the character, the job won’t be that easy for Dharmit to fill in the shoes. Recently, during an interview with TV Times, the actor was asked about the pressure of comparisons and matching the standard of Kush. Responding to it, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor made it clear that he doesn’t feel pressure and will treat the audience with his own version of Goli.

Dharmit Shah said, “Agar compare karte bhi hai, toh it’s different. Woh (Kush Shah) alag hai, main alag hu. Reaction same nahi ho sakta hai, but koshish ho sakti hai. Mein koshish kar sakta hu, ki haa, mujhe aisa karna hai, mujhe aisa karna hai. Mujhe copy nahi karna hai. Mujhe apne aap ko dikhana hai ki mein Goli hu.”

Meanwhile, after being associated with the show for 16 years, Kush Shah recently bid adieu to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to pursue further studies. In the farewell video shared by the makers on YouTube, Kush was seen breaking down and saying, “I promise I will make all of you proud.”

Here’s the video:

