Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running Television show. Major credit for its bumper success must go to its much-loved cast members, such as Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani. A lot of our favorite actors have quit the show. Is Sharad Sankla the latest one to mark his exit? Scroll below for a fact check!

For the unversed, Sharad plays Abdul’s role in TMKOC. He owns the famous grocery store where Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal, often hangs out with his male friends, Taarak (Sachin Shroff), Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar), and others. He’s been a part of the sitcom since it first aired in 2008.

Rumors have been rife that our Abdul from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has quit the show. This happened after the recent storyline showed the character feeling neglected after members of the Gokuldham Society forgot his birthday. He went missing, and now the residents are concerned about his whereabouts. Sharad Sankla broke his silence in an interview with the Times of India and rubbished rumors about his exit in May 2024.

Sharad Sankla reacted, “No, the news is absolutely untrue. I am not going anywhere and very much part of the show. The storyline in the show is such where my character is not there but very soon Abdu will return. It is part of the storyline. It is such a lovely and long running show and I am known because of my character of Abdul, it is a big achievement. Why will I quit the show? I can’t even think of quitting the show. The production house Neela Telefilms is like a family to me and our Producer Asit Kumarr Modi is my college friend, there is no way I will ever quit the show. Jab tak show chalta rahega tab tak main uska hissa bana rahunga (I will remain with TMKOC as long as it continues to air).”

This is a huge relief for fans who have seen Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah embroil in multiple controversies. Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat, and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, among others, quit the sitcom in recent years and accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of unpaid dues. Kush Shah was the recent member who marked his exit as he shifted to New York.

