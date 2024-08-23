In an emotionally high-octane episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, superstar Amitabh Bachchan agreed to help Rajasthan-based contestant Nareshi Meena with her proton therapy treatment, which is essential to cure her brain tumor. Nareshi, who hails from the Sawai Madhopur area of Rajasthan, impressed both the host and the audience with her knowledge and resilience. Not only this, but she also managed to take home the prize money of 50 lakh, which will help to fund her expensive treatment for the brain tumor. Unfortunately, she failed to answer the 1 crore question and had to quit the quiz show after that. In addition to her prize money, Amitabh Bachchan will also be supporting the contestant with her treatment.

The Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 contestant works as a supervisor in the Women Empowerment Department. Inspired by her parents, who are farmers, Nareshi Meena dedicated her life to the upliftment of women in her village and did not let her disease deter her from her goals. Her illness and the requirement of proton therapy treatment for it were the main reasons why she graced the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show. The Sholay actor could not help but praise her while she was gracing the hot seat. The megastar said, “Ek gambhir bimari, durlabh ilaaj aur asamarth paristhiti ke bawajood, Nareshi ji ka jeewan ke prati prem aur har stithi mein khush rehne ki kala inhe vishesh banati hai”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Nareshi Meena’s proud father also beamed with delight at his daughter winning the 50 lakh prize money on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. He also revealed to Amitabh Bachchan that he set foot on an airplane for the first time only because of his daughter. Nareshi, in a statement, admitted, “My journey on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 has been nothing short of life changing. I have always watched this platform transform lives, and deep down, I believed it could do the same for me, using the power of my knowledge. My sole aim in coming to KBC was to win the prize money needed for the proton therapy without having to burden my parents, who have already done a lot for me. What makes this win even more special is seeing the pride and joy in my father’s eyes. I am here today because of my parents, who always encouraged me to pursue my education. l am grateful to KBC for making my dream a reality and to Mr. Bachchan for offering to help with my treatment. It means the world to me.”

Meanwhile, Nareshi Meena failed to answer a question about Leela Row Dayal’s participation in the Wimbledon Tennis Championship. The question was for 1 crore. Since Nareshi was unsure about the answer and also had no lifelines left, she quit the show and took 50 lakh home from the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show. But nevertheless, she managed to impress everyone with her positivity, courage and determination on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

Must Read: KBC 16: After Sonakshi Sinha’s Ramayana Goof-Up, Another Contestant Loses 25 Lakh Over Mahabharat Question – Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News