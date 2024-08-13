On a rather sentimental note, Amitabh Bachchan kickstarted the new season of his cult show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 on August 12, 2024. He thanked the viewers for making the show reach this humongous milestone. In the first episode, the show grabbed several eyeballs as a contestant lost a whopping Rs 25 lakh prize due to his inability to answer a question on the Indian epic Mahabharat.

Talking about the same, a contestant, Utkarsh Baxi from Bengaluru, appeared on the hot seat on a promising note. But he soon lost Rs 25 lakh as he failed to answer a question on Mahabharat. The question was: Which God gave a garland to Amba, telling her that whoever wears it will be the one to kill Bhishma? The options were Lord Shiva, Lord Kartikeya, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Vayu. He used lifelines like ‘Video Call A Friend’ and ‘Double Dip’ to answer the question. He had the option to give two answers to the KBC 16 question, but both of them turned out to be the wrong ones. The correct answer was Lord Kartikeya, which Utkarsh Baxi failed to reply to. Amitabh Bachchan explained the answer briefly, saying it was ultimately Amba’s rebirth Shikandi who wore the garland and killed Bhishma in the Kurukshetra war.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

This is not the first time contestants have failed to answer a question about our Indian epic. Who can forget the infamous episode in which actress Sonakshi Sinha could not answer a relatively easy question about Ramayan? The Dabangg actress could not answer for whom Lord Hanuman bought the Sanjivani Booti. She found herself confused about the same when the correct answer was Lakshman. Sonakshi Sinha was brutally trolled by the netizens, and several memes were also made to taunt her GK.

Before that, in Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, a Punjab-based contestant named Jaskaran could not answer a question from Indian mythology, which cost him Rs 7 crore. The question was, according to Padma Puran, which king received the curse to live his life as a tiger for 100 years? The correct answer to the question was King Prabhanjana. Jaskaran revealed to Amitabh Bachchan that he had watched Ramayan and Mahabharat on TV, but he was unsure about this question. To avoid risking his game further, he quit the show and took a Rs 1 crore home prize. Well, it seems like questions on Ramayan and Mahabharat have indeed put contestants in a tough spot.

Must Read: Sonakshi Sinha Is “Definitely Not Converting To Islam” Confirms Father-In-Law, Shatrughan Sinha Subtly Hints, “23 June Ko Shaadi Nahi Hai!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News