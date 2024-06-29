The Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promo is now out. The quiz show has become an integral part of many Indians’ lives. The new season will also be hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The promo is quite lovely as it highlights how someone dreams bigger than a mountain, hinting that those who think bigger achieve big things in life.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Promo

In the promo, a girl returns home after her mountain trek. Her mother is concerned and asks her who will marry a girl who loves climbing the mountain. The girl tells her mom that she will find a boy who thinks bigger and better than the height of the mountain. Amitabh Bachchan appears on the screen and says, “Zindagi hai, har mod par sawaal poochegi, jawaab toh dena hoga. (Life will question you at every turn, but we must answer).”

SonyLIV shared the promo on their Instagram page, creating excitement amongst the audience for the new season. Amitabh Bachchan shot for the new season in April 2024. After the shoot, the megastar shared his experience working on the show in a heartfelt post.

The Kalki 2898 AD star posted on his blog, “Nikle the kaam pe apni gaadi se, roop swaroop hua logo ki zimedaari se. Khel hone jaa raha hai naye season ka, sneh-pyaar bana rahe ef parivaar ka. Non stop schedule beginning at 9 .. and worked till 5 without the traditional break .. done it driven off , and lunched in car .. that rolled appropriate eat and that consumption drink.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Kaun Banega Crorepati started in the year 2000. For the third season in 2007, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Big B as the host. However, in 2010, the Pink actor returned to hosting the show and never looked back. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is being appreciated for his performance as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas & Deepika Padukone Shine In An Ambitious Blend of Hindu Mythology & Dystopian Future Despite Some Shortcomings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News