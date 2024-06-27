The early reviews of Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are finally out and they are overwhelmingly positive. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD revolves around a modern avatar of Lord Vishnu who has descended on Earth to protect the world from evil forces. Amidst the excitement let’s delve into 10 interesting facts about this highly anticipated film.

1. Reunion of Legends: Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan, who last starred together in the 1985 film Giraftaar are reuniting after 40 years for this movie.

2. High-Value Vehicle: The Kalki car in the movie was developed with the collaboration of Mahindra Research Valley Team and Jayam Auto Engineering, costing a whopping four crore.

3. Supreme Yaskin: Kamal Haasan portrays the role of Supreme Yaskin in the film.

4. Oldest Cast Member: Amitabh Bachchan at 81 years old is the oldest actor in the cast and will play the character Ashwatthama.

5. Diverse Worlds: The film features three distinct worlds: Kashi, Complex and Shambala; each depicted with 700 VFX shots to bring them to life.

6. Historical Connection: In the trailer, a line mentions that a power from 6000 years ago has returned. This reference points to 3102 BC, the year marking the end of Krishna’s incarnation.

7. Sobhana’s Return: After an 18-year hiatus, actress Sobhana has made her comeback with this movie.

8. Advanced Cinematography: The film was shot using an IMAX digital camera, ARRI ALEXA 65 and ARRI DNA lenses with a 6.5K resolution, making it ideal for IMAX upscaling.

9. Multiple Formats: Kalki 2898 AD will be released in various formats including 2D, 3D, IMAX and 4DX.

10. Innovative Visuals: The film boasts cutting-edge VFX and innovative cinematography to create an immersive visual experience.

