18 years ago, Shah Rukh Khan, the king of romance, broke the hearts of many when he cheated on his wife and found new love outside his marriage in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Karan Johar’s directorial sparked a lot of controversies and debates around the mature subject of the film.

Aishwarya Rai & Kajol – The Original Cast

KANK was released on August 11, 2006, and the film received mixed responses. But do you know that Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta were not the initial choice of the film. In fact, this was one of the five Shah Rukh Khan films from which Aishwarya Rai was replaced after her break up with Salman Khan.

The other four films were Chalte Chalte, Paheli, Veer Zara, and Main Hoon Naa! Apart from Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar’s obvious choice for the film was Kajol, who had a bizarre reaction to the subject. She considered justifying cheating as a sin and outrightly rejected the film. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji was approached to play the other lead!

Amitabh Bachchan’s Directorial Help!

Some reports say that the most controversial love-making scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the film was directed by Amitabh Bachchan himself. So, it happened that Karan Johar wasn’t around to shoot the scene due to an emergency. He requested Shah Rukh Khan to shoot the scene using his directorial abilities. However, SRK was too uncomfortable with the scene, so he requested Amitabh Bachchan to direct it.

Ajay Devgn Rejected The Offer?

Initially, Karan Johar wanted to pull a casting scoop with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn and Kajol playing two estranged couples and SRK – Kajol getting involved in infidelity! Ajay Devgn obviously rejected the idea and cited date clashes with Omkara!

The Much-Needed Swap

When the final cast for the film assembled, it was Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Shah Rukh Khan, playing the estranged couples in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and finally, SRK and Preity getting involved in the extramarital affair. But Karan Johar found the pairings off and swapped them!

For more such throwbacks and trivia, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol Box Office VS Ajay Devgn-Kajol Box Office: Tanhaji Couple’s Highest Is 100+ Crore Higher Than The DDLJ Jodi – Score Card Of 16 Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News