Filmmaker Karan Johar has made films for all age groups ever since he got into direction. From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, there was indeed a separate fan base for the filmmaker’s movie. However, he shifted the genre to a lot more drama with the 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. While he was in the process of shooting the movie, KJo ended up leaving all its stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and more awkward.

KANK saw an all-star cast, including Big B, SRK, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience.

Exploring some offbeat plots in Bollywood, especially in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, as it dealt with infidelity, Karan Johar shared several behind-the-scenes incidents in his biography, The Unsuitable Boy. Talking about the 2006 flick, KJo revealed many awkward moments between the stars while filming, and Abhishek was the only person who was relaxed throughout the experience.

The director revealed Preity Zinta was concerned why her character’s husband does not love her, while Rani Mukerji tried to justify Maya’s actions. Shah Rukh Khan also had a moment while filming where he was left embarrassed by his dialogue. Revealing the same, Karan Johar wrote, “Shah Rukh would be awkward. I’d never asked Shah Rukh for more than a second take in my entire career; he’s never taken more than two takes for anything. He and I have this synergy, we just get what we want. But there was one scene where he’s on the phone, and Preity Zinta asks, ‘Dev, who are you talking to?’ And he says, ‘I am just coming.’ That’s it. But he couldn’t do that scene. He was just so embarrassed. He said, ‘I can’t do this. What is this nonsense!’”

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan had questions about his character in the film. Talking about the same, Karan wrote, “Mr Bachchan would say, ‘Karan, what are you making? What is going to happen? What are you doing to me?’ And I’d say, ‘Amit uncle, I am casting you as a slightly overtly s*xual older man.’” The filmmaker continued, “Then he’d laugh and say, ‘You have come to the right person.’ He has a great sense of humour and he was loving it. He loved his clothes. He loved the flamboyance of playing S*xy Sam.”

