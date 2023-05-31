Kangana Ranaut is one of the most outspoken celebrities of B-town and a lot of times due to her sharp words, she lands herself into controversies. Be it her infamous nepotism feud with Karan Johar to her digs at fellow contemporaries, the Queen actress had often painted headlines in the past for all wrong reasons. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Kangana went on to say that kissing Shahid Kapoor was disgusting, and her comment left the actor shocked. Scroll below to read the details!

Shahid and Kangana worked together in Rangoon which also starred Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role and the lead actor’s make-out scene in the mud was one of the most discussed scenes ever. Notably, Kangana and the Kabir Singh actor didn’t share a cordial relationship at that point of time, and once the actress said that kissing Shahid was a disgusting experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut once during an interview with DNA opened up about her make-out scene in mud (keechad) along with actor Shahid Kapoor in Rangoon and called her experience disgusting. Ouch! Well, that was quite rude. The actress had said, “I don’t like intimate scenes in a film. They are the most difficult to shoot. You have a formal equation with someone and suddenly you are into each other’s mouth and that big mustache of Shahid is horrible. It was such a … Not a turn-off but a tragedy of a different level! When I asked him about it, he said he applies wax and has a running nose! Mera naak isme bah ke jaata hai.”

Later, when Shahid Kapoor reacted to the bizarre statement and said, “I have to tell you that Kangana makes up things in her head. She has a vivid imagination. I don’t remember telling her all this at all.” However, like a true gentleman, Shahid later refused to take the war of words forward and advised Kangana to move ahead with her co-stars in an amicable manner.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut making such a weird statement on co-actor Shahid Kapoor? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Says “Bollywood Mein Bass Ek Hi Don Hai” To Farhan Akhtar Over Choosing A ‘Jawan’ Actor Ranveer Singh For Don 3 In This Hilarious Dubbing Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News