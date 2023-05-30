Writer-actor Zeishan Quadri is all geared up for the release of his next ‘Bloody Daddy’ starring Shahid Kapoor, where he will be seen playing a negative character.

Talking about the film and his role, Zeishan Quadri said: “I play Shahid Kapoor‘s friend in this film. It is a negative role that I am playing. My look in the film is also something that I enjoyed carrying off.. When Ali (Abbas Zafar) offered me this part I jumped at this opportunity, as this was an opportunity to work with Shahid and working with such an experienced team is always a great experience.”

Zeishan Quadri added: “It is a really nice part and I thoroughly enjoyed playing this role. Sometimes some roles satisfy you as an actor, this is one of those roles in my career.”

Zeishan Quadri is a writer, director, actor and producer who shot to fame with his role in the cult hit film Gangs of Wasseypur 2.

Since then he has made films like Meerathiya Gangsters, Halahal and more. Zeishan has also written ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur‘.

What’s next?

“I am shooting for a series right now being produced by my friend Baljeet. I am in the process of writing 2 scripts that I want to direct soon. Too early to say anything about those, but I will surely direct one film this year,” he said.

