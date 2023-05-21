It is hard to forget Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s phenomenal performance in Gangs of Wasseypur. The actor in the film gave one of his most memorable performances. His iconic scene with Huma Qureshi, where she tells his character to seek for permission before touching her is still one of the most celebrated scenes in Hindi cinema. But do you know it was inspired from Nawaz’s own life? Scroll below to read the details!

Nawaz revealed it was one of his girlfriends who told him he must seek her permission before touching him, and after listening to her, he felt like a criminal, however, the entire incident left a mark on him, and later, it was recreated in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur along with Huma Qureshi.

During a chat with Mashable India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared an interesting story behind the iconic scene of ‘Permission Lena Chahiye’ from Gangs Of Wasseypur and revealed that it was inspired from her own life. He said, “I had a girlfriend, I asked her if we could go to a park, looked around, and it was quite empty, so I put my hand on hers. She asked me, ‘Yeh kya hai (what is this)?’ I said, ‘Kuch nahi, haath hai (nothing, it’s my hand)’. She said that it is illegal. As soon as she used the word ‘illegal’, all I could think about is police and court cases, and felt that I had committed a huge mistake.”

The actor further added that she also gave him a logic that hit him hard and revealed, “Then I asked her, ‘What do you mean by illegal?’ So, she said, ‘If you wanted to put your hand on mine toh permission leni chaahiye thi na and I told her ‘baat toh sahi hai . She then told me, ‘Tomorrow, you will feel like you can touch me anywhere. So, I told her that’s not what I had in mind. Then, she explained to me how, when you visit someone’s house, you knock on their door; you don’t just barge in. So, on one such day, Anurag remembered a story I’d narrated during the workshops.” Nawazuddin Siddiqui then told that Anurag made him sit with Huma near the lake, and they did the scene in one take.

For the unversed, the crime -drama was among the first films that brought a lot of fame to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and this scene played an important role in making him famous.

