Hera Pher's Raju, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's Ayan, Sanam Teri Kasam's Inder & More Become Memes As Government Announces Rs 2000 To Go Out Of Circulation Soon

On November 8, 2016, Indian both in India and abroad were in a frenzy to get rid of the Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes they had, and now, a new government announcement will have them running to the banks to get rid of the pink note, aka the Rs 2000 currency. And memes featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Harvardhan Rane and many others are flooding Twitter, making light of the situation.

A while ago, The Reserve Bank of India withdrew Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation. The RBI has also advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes immediately. The notes will now stay as legal tender till September 30, 2023.

This news has spread like wildfire on social media, and Twitter has been flooded with memes. #Rs2000 has made it to the top of the trend list, and Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Harvardhan Rane, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Dutt and more are featuring in some creative memes. Scroll below to check them out!

Sharing the sly smile Akshay Kumar’s Raju gives a Hera Pheri film in a Rs 2000 discontinuation meme, one wrote, “#RBI announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes. Le people who use UPI”

Sharing a picture of people carrying the Rs 2000 on an arthi (bier), one wrote, “Good bye 2000 (RBI) has announced to withdraw Rs 2,000”

Posting the last scene from Harvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Sanam Teri Kasam, one netizen wrote, “Politicians to “Rs 2,000” note: #Demonetisation

Sharing a picture of Ranbir Kapoor from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ Channa Mereya with the text ‘aacha chalta hoon… duaaon me yaad rakhna,” a netizen wrote, “Rs 2,000” Notes Right Now:”

Sharing a Hera Pheri still featuring Akshay Kuamr’s Raju and Paresh Rawal’s Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, with the text ‘Mereko toh aisa dhak-dhak horela hai,’ another netizen tweeted, “जिन्होंने 2000rs के नोट गमलों में और पाइपों में ठूस के रखे हैं..👇🤣🤣”

Sharing a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah clip, another shared:

Another shared a meme reading, “Looks like the Rs. 2,000 notes are worth about as much as my dignity after a few drinks – still legal, but not really doing much good.”

Some more Bollywood-Hollywood-centric memes circulation on Twitter now include Hrithik Roshan’s character from Super 30 crying, Sanjay Dutt’s Munnabhai saying ‘Nahi’ to clients asking to make a logo in Rs 2000, a collage of top Hollywood stars giving an emotional nod to the news and more.

Check out these other non-entertainment industries related to the Rs 2000 note discontinuation memes too

What are your thoughts on the RBI’s withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes from the country? Let us know in the comments.

