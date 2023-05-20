Anushka Sharma needs no introduction. The actress has successfully made a name for herself in Bollywood ever since she debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. While she may be considered one of the industry’s top actresses today, she too had her fair share of trolls over the years – especially for the shape of her lips.

Before the release of her May 2015 film Bombay Velvet –directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, Sharma’s exaggerated lip pout was a topic of discussion. It all began in February 2014, after Sharma made an appearance on an episode of Karan’s television show Koffee With Karan. Two years later, she opened up about her ‘infamous’ lip enhancement and said she wanted her fans to know that she’s “human and not perfect.”

In a Vogue interview – dated May 2016, Anushka Sharma got candid about her lip job that everyone was interested in. She said, “I have nothing to hide. So when I spoke about my lip job, a lot of people called me brave for coming out. But I did what I had to (for my role in Bombay Velvet).” She continued, “I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t; I had to take ownership. I wanted fans to know that I’m human and not perfect.”

Prior to making this statement, Anushka Sharma had said that her new lips were the effect of a “lip enhancing tool” and “make-up techniques,” she had denied having “undergone any intrusive procedure.” In a lengthy post, she had once written, “For a short while now I have been using a temporary lip enhancing tool and that along with make-up techniques ( I have learnt over the years) is the reason why there might be a change in the appearance of my lips.”

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress continued, “Having stated this fact let me very vehemently assure everyone that I have by no means gone ‘under the knife’ or done any kind of ‘plastic surgery’ or undergone any intrusive procedure.”

